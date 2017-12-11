New York explosion: 1 in custody after blast at Port Authority bus station

(CNN) An explosion struck the Port Authority bus terminal at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue on Monday morning, the New York Police Department said in a tweet.

The station is one of the busiest commuter hubs during rush hour.

The the A, C and E subway lines are being evacuated, NYPD Sgt. Brendan Ryan said.

One person is in custody, according to two NYPD sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

Preliminary information, according to two law enforcement sources, one local and one federal, indicates a pipe bomb may have unintentionally exploded. The person in custody appears to be injured, according to the federal law enforcement source.

