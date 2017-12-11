New York explosion: 1 in custody after blast at Port Authority bus station

Story highlights A man wearing a device attempted to detonate it, New York police source says

Bus terminal and subway entrance shut down near Times Square after explosion

(CNN) An explosion struck the Port Authority bus terminal at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue near Times Square on Monday morning and one person is in custody, the New York Police Department said in a tweet.

The man in custody is injured, police said in a tweet.

The station is one of the busiest commuter hubs during rush hour.

The A, C and E subway lines were evacuated, NYPD Sgt. Brendan Ryan said. The subway entrance on Eighth Avenue and the bus terminal are closed, the Port Authority said in a tweet, adding that there was still police activity in the area.

Police respond to an explosion at the Port Authority bus terminal on Monday in New York.

There are no deaths reported, a federal law enforcement source said.

