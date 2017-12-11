Breaking News

Police respond to possible explosion near Port Authority bus station

By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

Updated 8:26 AM ET, Mon December 11, 2017

(CNN)Police are responding to reports of a possible explosion near the Port Authority bus terminal at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, New York Police Department Sgt. Brendan Ryan said Monday.

The the A, C and E subway lines are being evacuated, he said.
One person is in custody, according to two NYPD sources with direct knowledge of the situation.
Francisco Ramirez said he heard two explosions as he was exiting a bus about 7:45 a.m. ET. He heard both blasts distinctly even though he was wearing headphones.
    "From what I saw it sounded like it came from the subway, but I'm just guessing," he said. "It was two distinct explosions seconds from each other. As I was making my way toward the outside, I kept getting shoved by cops and there were cops at every entrance blocking and there was police and SWAT everywhere.
    "It was scary. It was just a lot of chaos but I didn't see any injuries."

