California wildfires now larger than New York City and Boston combined

By Joe Sutton and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Updated 4:11 AM ET, Mon December 11, 2017

Firefighters weary after a week of wildfires
Firefighters weary after a week of wildfires

(CNN)Firefighters are struggling to contain the biggest of six blazes burning in southern California, with the Thomas Fire slipping from 15% containment to 10% Sunday.

Covering 230,000 acres, the Thomas Fire is now the fifth largest blaze in modern California history. The fires are collectively burning an area larger than New York City and Boston combined.
Gusty winds and dry conditions are not helping the wildfire's spread, and there's no rain in the forecast for at least 10 days.
    A burnt Mercedes is seen after the Skirball wildfire swept through the exclusive enclave of Bel-Air, California, on Thursday, December 7. Powerful Santa Ana winds and extremely dry conditions are fueling &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/07/us/ventura-fire-california/index.html&quot;&gt;wildfires in Southern California&lt;/a&gt; in what has been a devastating year for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/12/us/california-wildfires-cnnphotos/&quot;&gt;such natural disasters in the state&lt;/a&gt;.
    A burnt Mercedes is seen after the Skirball wildfire swept through the exclusive enclave of Bel-Air, California, on Thursday, December 7. Powerful Santa Ana winds and extremely dry conditions are fueling wildfires in Southern California in what has been a devastating year for such natural disasters in the state.
    Palm trees sway in a gust of wind as a firefighter carries a hose while battling a wildfire at Faria State Beach in Ventura on December 7. The windswept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed homes.
    Palm trees sway in a gust of wind as a firefighter carries a hose while battling a wildfire at Faria State Beach in Ventura on December 7. The windswept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed homes.
    Firefighter Patrick Larsen, of San Luis Obispo, battles a wildfire in Ojai on December 7.
    Firefighter Patrick Larsen, of San Luis Obispo, battles a wildfire in Ojai on December 7.
    Residents watch the Thomas Fire burn a hillside above La Conchita in the early morning hours of December 7.
    Residents watch the Thomas Fire burn a hillside above La Conchita in the early morning hours of December 7.
    Fires surround a hilltop mansion in the wealthy Bel-Air district of Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 6.
    Fires surround a hilltop mansion in the wealthy Bel-Air district of Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 6.
    &quot;Daddy, the home is gone,&quot; Amanda Lewis tells her family on December 6 after the Thomas Fire raged through her parents&#39; foothill neighborhood in Ventura, a coastal city just north of Los Angeles. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/06/us/ventura-fire-southern-california/index.html&quot;&gt;Thomas Fire&lt;/a&gt;, the largest of the Southern California blazes, started north of Santa Paula before spreading to Ventura.
    "Daddy, the home is gone," Amanda Lewis tells her family on December 6 after the Thomas Fire raged through her parents' foothill neighborhood in Ventura, a coastal city just north of Los Angeles. The Thomas Fire, the largest of the Southern California blazes, started north of Santa Paula before spreading to Ventura.
    Smoke rises across Southern California, as seen from the International Space Station on December 6.
    Smoke rises across Southern California, as seen from the International Space Station on December 6.
    A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop on flames sweeping up a steep canyon wall after the Skirball Fire swept through Bel-Air on December 6.
    A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop on flames sweeping up a steep canyon wall after the Skirball Fire swept through Bel-Air on December 6.
    Flames from the Thomas Fire burn above a truck on Highway 101 north of Ventura.
    Flames from the Thomas Fire burn above a truck on Highway 101 north of Ventura.
    Joyce George, right, comforts neighbor Dawn Reily, whose Ventura home was destroyed by fire, on December 6.
    Joyce George, right, comforts neighbor Dawn Reily, whose Ventura home was destroyed by fire, on December 6.
    Flames consume vehicles in Ventura on Tuesday, December 5, as wildfires spread in Southern California.
    Flames consume vehicles in Ventura on Tuesday, December 5, as wildfires spread in Southern California.
    Smoke billows from a burning house in Los Angeles as the Creek Fire moves through the area December 5.
    Smoke billows from a burning house in Los Angeles as the Creek Fire moves through the area December 5.
    The Thomas Fire spews smoke in Ventura on December 5.
    The Thomas Fire spews smoke in Ventura on December 5.
    The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 5.
    The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 5.
    A firefighter battles the blaze in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    A firefighter battles the blaze in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Antoine Hanna comforts his wife, Tammy, after firefighters save their home in Ventura on December 5.
    Antoine Hanna comforts his wife, Tammy, after firefighters save their home in Ventura on December 5.
    Fires leave an apartment complex leveled in Ventura on December 5.
    Fires leave an apartment complex leveled in Ventura on December 5.
    A firefighter sprays water at a burning house in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    A firefighter sprays water at a burning house in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Palm trees burn in Ventura on December 5.
    Palm trees burn in Ventura on December 5.
    Ventura County firefighter Aaron Cohen rests between fighting fires in Ventura on December 5.
    Ventura County firefighter Aaron Cohen rests between fighting fires in Ventura on December 5.
    A man prepares to evacuate from his Santa Paula house on December 5. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes.
    A man prepares to evacuate from his Santa Paula house on December 5. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes.
    A man attempts to catch a horse that got loose during a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    A man attempts to catch a horse that got loose during a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Shrubs burn near a home in Ventura on December 5.
    Shrubs burn near a home in Ventura on December 5.
    James and Josie Ralstin carry belongings retrieved from their home in Ventura on December 5.
    James and Josie Ralstin carry belongings retrieved from their home in Ventura on December 5.
    Firefighters battle to put out a blaze engulfing homes in Ventura on December 5.
    Firefighters battle to put out a blaze engulfing homes in Ventura on December 5.
    The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula on December 5.
    The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula on December 5.
    Latest developments

    Elevated conditions: The Santa Ana winds are forecast to decrease heading into Tuesday, but could gust between 40-55 mph on Monday before tapering, CNN meteorologist Rachel Aissen says. Ventura County and surrounding areas are under an elevated fire outlook, with temperatures remaining between 78-82 degrees as humidity continues to fall in a range below 10%.
    Warnings: A Red Flag Warning for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties has been extended through Monday evening, the National Weather Service said. It means that elevated fire weather conditions are expected due to a combination of gusty winds and low humidity.
    Power cuts: The Thomas Fire is causing intermittent electricity outages in Santa Barbara County. Southern California Electric said that outages and surges could potentially affect up to 85,000 customers, with 2,432 customers without power at 9 p.m. PST Sunday (midnight ET).
    Evacuations: Some 94,607 people were under mandatory evacuation orders in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties Sunday evening, Ventura County Sheriff Captain Garo Kuredjian told CNN.
    School closures: The Santa Barbara City Office of Emergency Services said in a tweet that 19 of its 20 school districts would be closed Monday and that all South County School Districts would remain closed through the end of the week.
    Death toll: The death toll from the Thomas Fire stands at one. Authorities believe Virginia Pesola, 70, of Santa Paula, died in a crash while fleeing the fire, her body was found Wednesday.
    Firefighters monitor the Thomas fire as it burns through Los Padres National Forest.
    Firefighters monitor the Thomas fire as it burns through Los Padres National Forest.

    The fires

    The six blazes vary in size.
    Thomas Fire: It had scorched 230,000 acres by Sunday evening, with about 10% of it contained. It started Monday in Ventura County, and has since spread into Santa Barbara County. The fire has surpassed the 1932 Matilija Fire -- which burned 220,000 acres -- to become Ventura County's largest recorded blaze, according to CalFire. It has destroyed 790 structures and damaged 191, Ventura County Sheriff Captain Garo Kuredjian told CNN, with firefighting efforts costing $34 million by Sunday night.
    Creek Fire: The second-largest blaze ignited Tuesday in neighboring Los Angeles County. It has burned 15,619 acres and is 95% contained.
    Rye Fire: It broke out Tuesday in Los Angeles County and has burned 6,049 acres. Firefighters are making progress, with 93% of the blaze contained.
    Lilac Fire: This fast-moving fire has consumed 4,100 acres since it ignited Thursday in San Diego County. Firefighters have regained control of it, and it's 75% contained.
    Skirball Fire: It started Wednesday as a brush fire in Los Angeles County. It has burned 422 acres and is now 85% contained.
    Liberty Fire: The blaze in Riverside County has burned 300 acres since it ignited Thursday. It's 100% contained, but authorities are monitoring it ahead of a forecast increase in winds.

    New normal?

    As California Gov. Jerry Brown surveyed the damage in Ventura County Saturday, he predicted that extreme fire activity would happen on a regular basis for decades.
    "With climate change, some scientists are saying that Southern California is literally burning up," the governor, who is an advocate for climate science, said. "So we have to have the resources to combat the fires and we also have to invest in managing the vegetation and forests ... in a place that's getting hotter."
    As for those facing the flames of the current wildfires, there's gratitude -- for life, community and the efforts of the firefighters working to protect both.
    One family whose home was destroyed in the Creek Fire told CNN affiliate KCAL9 News that they had lost everything to the blaze but were grateful to be alive.
    "For me, it was like my 15 years of living here was flashing by -- of memories, you know, the gatherings, all that," Javier Hernandez told the station. "And then at the same time, we were like, 'OK, my family's OK. If it's gonna burn, it's gonna burn.'"
    A number of celebrities voiced their thanks to firefighters and concern for the communities at risk from fire.
    Oprah Winfrey and Ellen Degeneres, who both have homes in Montecito, tweeted that they were praying for their communities.
    "Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I'm praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters," Degeneres said, adding in a later tweet that she was proud to be part of a community where people were helping each other to safety.
    Winfrey tweeted that her prayer as the fires raged was "peace be still."
    Retired tennis player Jimmy Connors' said the Thomas Fire was also threatening his home, tweeting his thanks to the firefighters "working tirelessly."
    Firefighters from Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington state are helping to fight the fires.
    Additionally, the Nevada Department of Corrections and Nevada Division of Forestry -- which run conservation camps for inmates -- have sent six trained crews to help.
    The crews of minimum security inmates will be fighting the Thomas Fire, the department said in a release.

    CNN's Faith Karimi, Paul Vercammen, Steve Almasy, Nicole Chavez and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.