The California wildfires by the numbers

(CNN) A spate of California wildfires have destroyed an area larger than New York City and Boston -- combined. And there's no end in sight.

Ferocious Santa Ana winds are literally adding fuel to the fires, one week after the colossal Thomas Fire started.

Here are the staggering numbers behind the blazes:

230,000 acres

That's the size of the Thomas fire, the largest fire ripping across Southern California. It started in the Santa Barbara area and is now burning through Ventura County toward Los Angeles.

