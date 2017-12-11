Breaking News

New Zealand Sevens celebrate first Cup win since 2016

December 11, 2017

Perry Baker (USA)The only American selected for the 2016 World Series Dream Team, Baker crossed the line 57 times last season, more often than any other player. The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver has reportedly been timed doing the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds and can bench press 120kg.
Charlotte Caslick (Australia)Having never even played the sport until her late teens, Caslick was named World Rugby Sevens women's Player of the Year in 2016. Still just 22, the all-rounder is already an Olympic gold medalist. "I grew up wanting to be the best in the world in whatever sport," Caslick told CNN Sport. "It's so special for all of this to come so early in my career," she said.
Darcy Graham (Scotland)Touted as a future star by Scotland XVs head coach Gregor Townsend, Graham didn't disappoint in the Dubai leg of the ongoing World Series where he topped the scoring charts with eight tries.
Portia Woodman (New Zealand)Woodman was playing top-level netball only four years ago. But after responding to a grassroots initiative aimed at finding future stars for the Rio 2016 Olympics, the winger is now among the standout players in women's rugby.
Seabelo Senatla (South Africa)The "Welkom Wizard," top try scorer in each of the last two seasons, was named World Rugby's men's Sevens Player of the Year in 2016 following a series of scintillating displays. Now Senatla dreams of becoming World Player of the Year in XVs, as he told CNN Sport earlier this year.
Heather Fisher (England)It's not so long ago Fisher was hurtling down icy tracks at 60mph as part of the British Bobsled set-up. But rugby sevens has enabled her to become Olympian and World Cup winner. Fisher also spoke candidly with CNN about her struggles with alopecia earlier this year.
Maurice Longbottom (Australia)Plucked from an Australian regional sevens tournament just over a year ago -- where he only turned up for "a muck around" -- Longbottom's rise has been almost as quick as his footwork. According to Australia head coach Andy Friend, his unpredictability makes him the sort of player every team needs.
Naya Tapper (USA)An All-American track runner in high school, Tapper only picked up a rugby ball in her second year of college. She's quickly made up for lost time, and scored a wonder try in the inaugural leg of the 2017/18 World Series in Dubai.
Collins Injera (Kenya)The sport's former all-time record try scorer celebrated scoring his 200th try by signing a nearby camera -- ruining a lens worth a reported £60,000 ($85,000) in the process. An injury sustained during the latest Dubai Sevens means Injera will miss the action in Cape Town.
Alena Mikhaltsova (Russia)Named DHL Impact Player in Dubai two seasons running, the prolific Mikhaltsova -- wife of fellow Russia sevens star Alexei -- is often seen with the colors of the Russian flag in her hair.
Jerry Tuwai (Fiji)Growing up in a shanty with no electricity, Tuwai used plastic bottles for rugby balls and a roundabout for a pitch. Now, as an Olympic gold medalist and captain of his country, the 28-year-old is determined not to forget where he came from.
Ghislaine landry (Canada)With over 800 points to her name, Landry is the leading point scorer in women's Sevens Series history. The Canada captain, dubbed "Pocket Rocket," racked up 27 tries and helped herself to 269 points last season.
Dan Norton (England)The Olympic silver medalist broke Injera's all-time try record in April 2017. Once clocked running 20 meters in 2.70 seconds while holding a rugby ball, Norton can lay claim to being faster out of the blocks than Usain Bolt during his world record sprint at the Berlin World Championships.
Michaela Blyde (New Zealand)Top try scorer last campaign -- during which the Kiwis went unbeaten in all but one of the six events -- Blyde was named DHL Impact Player of the Series. The daughter of former Black Ferns player Cherry Blyde might have developed her quick feet in athletics training but she's found her home in rugby sevens.
Story highlights

  • New Zealand beats Argentina to win Cape Town leg of Sevens World Series
  • It was the All Blacks first World Series win since 2016

(CNN)New Zealand's drought on the Rugby Sevens World Series is finally over.

The Kiwis outclassed Argentina to take Sunday's final 38-14 in Cape Town, celebrating their first tournament victory since March 2016 with a traditional Haka war dance.
The result means coach Clark Laidlaw's men rise to the top of the World Series standings following their second-place finish in Dubai last week.
    "I'm so proud of how the boys played this weekend and last weekend," said captain Scott Curry, after tries from Vilimoni Koroi, Tim Mikkelson, Regan Ware, Sione Molia and the irrepressible Joe Ravouvou helped steer his side to victory.
    "We started fresh and really worked for each other and that's what won it for us."
    World Series Table - Round Two

    1 - New Zealand (41pts)

    2 - South Africa (39pts)

    3 - Fiji (28pts)

    4 - England (27pts)

    5 - Argentina (24pts)

    6 - Australia (21pts)

    7 - Canada (20pts)

    8 - France (18pts)

    9 - Samoa (17pts)

    10 - Spain (14pts)

    It could have all been so different. New Zealand were soundly beaten by the US on day one of the action at the Cape Town Stadium, going down 22-0 in the preliminary match, during which American speedster Carlin Isles hit speeds of 37kph (23mph).
    But they put the disappointment of that shock defeat behind them, overcoming Australia, Spain, England, South Africa and finally Argentina to take the full points on offer.
    Two tries from Ravouvou, the game's standout performer, helped the All Blacks run out comfortable winners against Argentina, who were playing in their first final since the Cape Town edition in 2015.
    New Zealand's last championship victory came in the 2013-14 series -- completing a run of four-straight wins -- but they have failed to finish higher than third in the past three seasons.
    Rugby Sevens series kicks off in Dubai
      Rugby Sevens series kicks off in Dubai

    "It could have gone either way after we lost our first pool match against USA yesterday but day two is another day," reflected Curry.
    "We'll look forward to our home tournament in Hamilton coming up soon -- it's a new city and they really love their rugby there."
    Top Try Scorers - Round Two

    1 - Seabelo Senatla (South Africa) 14

    2 - Dan Norton (England) 12

    3 - Solomon Okia (Uganda) 11

    4 - Ben O'Donnell (New Zealand) 9

    5 - Carlin Isles (USA) 9

    Hosts South Africa, who won the series opener in Dubai last week, beat Canada 19-17 in the Bronze Final to ensure they keep pace with New Zealand in the overall standings.
    Last year's champions trail the All Blacks by just two points heading into the third event of the season in Hamilton, New Zealand, which is a new addition to the World Series after Wellington was dropped from last year's schedule.