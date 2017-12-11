New Zealand Sevens celebrate first Cup win since 2016

Story highlights New Zealand beats Argentina to win Cape Town leg of Sevens World Series

It was the All Blacks first World Series win since 2016

(CNN) New Zealand's drought on the Rugby Sevens World Series is finally over.

The Kiwis outclassed Argentina to take Sunday's final 38-14 in Cape Town, celebrating their first tournament victory since March 2016 with a traditional Haka war dance.

The result means coach Clark Laidlaw's men rise to the top of the World Series standings following their second-place finish in Dubai last week.

"I'm so proud of how the boys played this weekend and last weekend," said captain Scott Curry, after tries from Vilimoni Koroi, Tim Mikkelson, Regan Ware, Sione Molia and the irrepressible Joe Ravouvou helped steer his side to victory.

"We started fresh and really worked for each other and that's what won it for us."

HIGHLIGHTS: New Zealand win big in Cape Town to go top of the world series standings pic.twitter.com/fNPwLv7x9n — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 10, 2017

World Series Table - Round Two 1 - New Zealand (41pts) 2 - South Africa (39pts) 3 - Fiji (28pts) 4 - England (27pts) 5 - Argentina (24pts) 6 - Australia (21pts) 7 - Canada (20pts) 8 - France (18pts) 9 - Samoa (17pts) 10 - Spain (14pts)

