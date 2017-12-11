(CNN) A federal judge on Monday declined the US government's request to put on hold an order allowing transgender individuals to join the military beginning in January. The decision means transgender people will be free to enlist in the new year.

"In sum, having carefully considered all of the evidence before it, the Court is not persuaded that Defendants will be irreparably injured by allowing the accession of transgender individuals into the military beginning on January 1, 2018," Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said in her ruling.

The Pentagon said it was already following a court ruling last week and is "planning to prepare to access transgender persons," as of January 1, US Army Maj. Dave Eastburn, a Pentagon spokesman said in a written statement following the ruling.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the Department of Justice is "reviewing the legal options" on court ruling on transgender Americans serving in the military.

"They are simply complying with a court order and preparing to implement a previous policy to remain in compliance. The Department of Justice is currently reviewing the legal options to ensure that he President's directive can be implemented," Sanders said.

