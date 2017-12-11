(CNN) Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York told CNN on Monday that President Donald Trump should resign over allegations of sexual misconduct.

"President Trump should resign," Gillibrand told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in an exclusive interview. "These allegations are credible; they are numerous. I've heard these women's testimony, and many of them are heartbreaking."

If he does not "immediately resign," she said, Congress "should have appropriate investigations of his behavior and hold him accountable."

Responding to UN Ambassador Nikki Haley saying that Trump's accusers "should be heard," Gillibrand said: "Not only should women be heard, but they should be believed."