Sean Spicer announces he's writing a book

Washington (CNN) Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is writing a book to "set the record straight" about what he says happened during the 2016 election, transition and his time serving in the administration.

"I looked back at the coverage of the campaign, the transition in the first six, seven months of this White House, I realized the stories that are being told are not an accurate representation of what President Trump went through to get the nomination, to transition to the White House and then his first six months in office," Spicer told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Monday night.

Succeeded by Sarah Sanders, Spicer left his role as press secretary in July following a tumultuous tenure -- six months after Trump took office -- when it was announced that Anthony Scaramucci would be head of White House communications. Scaramucci himself resigned less than two weeks later.

"I am grateful for Sean's work on behalf of my administration and the American people," Trump said in a statement on Spicer's departure. "I wish him continued success as he moves on to pursue new opportunities -- just look at his great television ratings."

