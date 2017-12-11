Sarah Sanders just made a hugely offensive allegation against the media

(CNN) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders isn't a big fan of the media.

Which is, of course, her right. The relationship between any White House and any press corps tasked with covering that White House is almost always fraught and fractious.

But, on Monday, Sanders made an accusation that went way, way beyond the pale of the usual give and take between White House and press corps. Here's what she said:

"There's a very big difference between making honest mistakes and purposefully misleading the American people. Something that happens regularly. You can't say -- I'm not done. You can't say that it's an honest mistake when you are purposely putting out information that you know to be false or when you're taking information that hasn't been validated, that hasn't been offered any credibility and that has been continually denied by a number of people including people with direct knowledge of an incident. This is something that -- I'm speaking about the number of reports that have taken place over the last couple of weeks. I'm simply stating that there should be a certain level of responsibility in that process."

Yes, there is a big difference between honest mistakes and purposely misleading people by reporting information that you know to be false. But, there's absolutely zero evidence -- cited by Sanders or anyone else in the Trump administration -- that any reporter covering the Trump White House has published something they knew to be false. Not any. (If there was any, by the way, that reporter should be fired immediately.)

