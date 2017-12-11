Moore: Alabama won't let people from out of state control this election

Midland City, Alabama (CNN)Republican Roy Moore cast the sexual allegations he faces as an outside effort to tank his Senate candidacy Monday night at his final rally before Tuesday's special election.
Alabama voters, Moore said, are "not going to stand by and let other people from out of state and money from California control this election."
He said the United States must "recognize God" and argued that Democratic and Republican leaders in Washington have failed to do so.
"In this country, we have explored the temple built by the Democrat and the Republican party, and found that they have idols that do not hear us and do not see us," he said.
Moore's comments came after his wife, Kayla, defended him.
"I love him, I trust him and you should, too," she said.
Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in Tuesday's election to fill the remainder of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' Senate term, which runs through 2020.
Moore faces allegations that he pursued sexual relationships with teenage girls while in his 30s -- including molesting a 14-year-old and assaulting a 16-year-old.
President Donald Trump has defended Moore against the accusations, noting that Moore has denied them. Trump has also cast the election as key to preserving Republicans' narrow 52-48 majority in the Senate with major items including tax reform on the GOP's near-term agenda.