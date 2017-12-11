Moore: Alabama won't let people from out of state control this election

Midland City, Alabama (CNN) Republican Roy Moore cast the sexual allegations he faces as an outside effort to tank his Senate candidacy Monday night at his final rally before Tuesday's special election.

Alabama voters, Moore said, are "not going to stand by and let other people from out of state and money from California control this election."

He said the United States must "recognize God" and argued that Democratic and Republican leaders in Washington have failed to do so.

"In this country, we have explored the temple built by the Democrat and the Republican party, and found that they have idols that do not hear us and do not see us," he said.

Moore's comments came after his wife, Kayla, defended him.

