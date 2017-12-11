Story highlights The suspect came to the US on a visa for children of siblings of US citizens

The White House offered no evidence about where the suspect was radicalized

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Monday that an attempted terrorist attack in New York bolsters the need for his preferred immigration policies, which the White House says would have prevented the suspect from entering the country.

The White House offered no evidence about where the suspect was radicalized or whether there were any red flags in his record.

The nation's immigration system "allows far too many dangerous, inadequately vetted people to access our country," Trump said, adding that the family-based method that brought the suspect to the US "incompatible with national security."

"Today's terror suspect entered our country through extended-family chain migration, which is incompatible with national security," the President said. "Congress must end chain migration. Congress must also act on my administration's other proposals to enhance domestic security."

Trump also touted his travel ban, which does not apply to the country from which the suspect immigrated.

