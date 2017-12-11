Story highlights A Wisconsin lawmaker says Roy Moore would pose a safety threat to pages if elected

Moore is accused of pursuing relationships with underage girls when he was in his 30s

Washington (CNN) Rep. Gwen Moore recently wrote a letter to the Senate Sergeant at Arms, expressing her "urgent concern" about the safety of Senate pages if Roy Moore is elected to Congress.

The Wisconsin Democrat addressed allegations against the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice in the December 8 letter , saying, "I believe my fears are well founded," and adding that "(i)t would be unconscionable for Congress to not be vigilant and proactive in taking precautions to safeguard these children given the well sourced allegations against Roy Moore."

The Alabama Republican Senate candidate has been accused of pursuing relationships with teenagers when he was in his 30s. In some cases, the women who have come forward about the relationships have alleged sexual abuse or assault. He has denied all the allegations.

The special election is Tuesday. CNN has reached out to representatives to Roy Moore for comment on Gwen Moore's letter.

