Story highlights GOP senators have been discussing their options on how to handle Roy Moore

Moore is the Republican candidate for a US Senate seat from Alabama

Washington (CNN) Republican leaders won't commit to giving Roy Moore a seat on any Senate committee if he wins Tuesday's race for the Alabama seat, a highly unusual move showcasing internal tensions between the controversial candidate and his prospective colleagues.

In an interview with CNN, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would not say if the GOP conference would welcome him into its weekly policy lunches or give him committee assignments.

"That's a good conversation for sometime after tomorrow," McConnell said in the Capitol.

Other top Republicans also punted when asked whether Moore would be named to any committee -- a remarkably unusual move given that most senators tend to serve on four to five panels each.

"None of that has been discussed or decided," said Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas.

