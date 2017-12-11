Democratic congresswomen call for Trump investigation

Story highlights At least 15 women have accused President Donald Trump of inappropriate conduct

Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida spearheaded a letter calling for an investigation

(CNN) A group of Democratic congresswomen is calling Monday on the House Oversight Committee to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump, adding to a growing drumbeat of voices drawing fresh attention to accusations leveled against the President by numerous women.

In a letter to the panel's chairman, GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy, and the committee's top Democrat, Rep. Elijah Cummings, 54 female House lawmakers write that "the American people deserve a full inquiry in to the truth of these allegations."

"In the time of 'Me Too,' women across the country are coming forward with their own harrowing stories of sexual harassment and assault," says the letter, which was shared with CNN on Monday. "Members of Congress have also come under scrutiny and investigation, with some resigning, for improper sexual conduct. We cannot ignore the multitude of women who have come forward with accusations against Mr. Trump."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders repeated to reporters on Monday that Trump denies all allegations of misconduct.

