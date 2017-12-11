Story highlights Jones was joined by the Alabama native and retired basketball star Charles Barkley

Washington (CNN) On the eve of the Alabama special election, Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones rallied a crowd in Birmingham calling on Alabamians to turn out and vote.

"All we've got to do is make sure we get out our votes tomorrow," Jones told the crowd.

"I told folks, and told them all the time, if you called people today to say get up and vote, call them again tomorrow to make sure they got out and voted. Take people with you to the polls, grab folks that you can, because as we all know this election is going to be one of the most significant in our state's history in a long, long time," he later added.

Jones was joined by Alabama native and retired basketball star Charles Barkley at the rally, who told AL.com earlier Monday that "it can't be Roy Moore."