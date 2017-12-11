Women detail sexual allegations against Trump

Story highlights At least 13 women have come forward with accusations against Trump

Trump has vehemently denied the accusations

Washington (CNN) A group of women who have publicly accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment and assault detailed their accounts of being groped, fondled and forcibly kissed by the businessman-turned-politician at a news conference on Monday.

"This was serial misconduct and perversion on the part of Mr. Trump. Unfortunately, this behavior isn't rare in our society, and people of all backgrounds can be victims. The only reason I am here today is that this offender is now the President of our country," said Rachel Crooks, a former Bayrock Group receptionist who accused Trump of kissing her on the mouth without her consent in 2005.

The firsthand accounts come as a public conversation on sexual assault and harassment -- spurred by a series of accusations against high-profile figures in politics, Hollywood and journalism -- rages throughout the United States. Brave New Films, a production company that realized a film on the women who have accused Trump of sexual assault, will host the event.

At least 13 women have come forward with accusations against Trump ranging from sexual harassment and misconduct to sexual assault, including unwanted kissing and groping. All the alleged incidents took place prior to his assuming the presidency.

The accusers include Temple Taggart, the former Miss Utah USA who accused Trump of kissing her on the lips in 1997; Mindy McGillivray, who accused Trump of grabbing her butt at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in 2003 and Crooks.

