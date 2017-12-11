Donald Trump's #metoo moment is here

(CNN) On Monday morning, a trio of women -- Rachel Crooks, Samantha Holvey and Jessica Leeds -- went on Megyn Kelly's NBC show to reiterate allegations of sexual misconduct against President Donald Trump that they first aired during the 2016 presidential campaign.

"We're private citizens and for us to put ourselves out there to try to show America who this man is and especially how he views women and for them to say, we don't care ... it hurt," Holvey told Kelly about how the allegations against Trump were handled during the 2016 campaign. "It's just like, all right, let's try round two. The environment's different. Let's try again."

Kelly read a statement from the White House responding to the allegations.

"These false claims, totally disputed in most cases by eyewitness accounts, were addressed at length during last year's campaign, and the American people voiced their judgment by delivering a decisive victory," according to the White House. The statement dismissed the allegations as part of a "publicity tour" and said they were driven by "political motives."

The environment today is very different from even a year ago. Beginning with movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and continuing all the way through this morning's revelations regarding celebrity chef Mario Batali , the culture has been rocked by a seemingly unending series of allegations -- and, in many cases, admissions -- of boorish and potentially criminal behavior by men toward women.