Story highlights Condoleezza Rice's statement doesn't cite any candidate by name

The race has put a spotlight on a rift in the GOP over the controversial candidate

Washington (CNN) Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is calling on Alabama voters to take part in Tuesday's special election for the US Senate, dubbing the race "one of the most significant in Alabama's history," according to AL.com.

"This week's special election will be one of the most significant in Alabama's history. As a native daughter, I remain -- at heart -- an Alabaman who loves our state and its devotion to faith, family, and country," Rice said in a statement, recalling her Alabama roots.

Republican Roy Moore will face off against Democrat Doug Jones in the special election to fill the seat that Republican Jeff Sessions occupied before he left last winter to become US attorney general.

The race has put a spotlight on a rift in the GOP over the 70-year-old Moore, a controversial candidate who has recently been accused by multiple women of attempting to engage in sexual relationships with them while they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. He has also been accused of molesting a 14-year-old and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old. Moore has denied any inappropriate behavior.

Despite condemnation of Moore from several Republican lawmakers, the White House and the Republican National Committee have put their support behind him.

