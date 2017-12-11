Two senators call for Trump's resignation over sexual assault, harassment allegations

(CNN) Two Democratic senators called for President Donald Trump's resignation over the weekend, citing the multiple accusations from women of sexual harassment and assault against him.

Sens. Cory Booker and Jeff Merkley both voiced the sentiment.

In an interview with Vice after a campaign rally for Democratic Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones, Booker said, "I just watched Sen. Al Franken do the honorable thing and resign from his office. My question is, why isn't Donald Trump doing the same thing -- who has more serious allegations against him, with more women who have come forward. The fact pattern on him is far more damning than the fact pattern on Al Franken."

Democratic Senator Al Franken of Minnesota announced he would resign Thursday after multiple women came forward accusing him of groping and forcibly kissing them.

Merkley joined the call in an email fundraising pitch.

Read More