(CNN) On Tuesday, Alabamans will finally decide who is going to be their next US senator.

For more than a month, coverage of the race has largely been dominated by Roy Moore and accusations that he pursued relationships with teenagers, sexually abused a 14-year-old and sexually assaulted a 16-year-old when he was in his 30s. Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Before Moore goes head-to-head with Democrat Doug Jones on Tuesday, catch up on the events that have brought us to this point.

Former Alabama governor caught up in sex scandal, March 2016

The story begins in March 2016. Several months after his wife of 50 years divorced him, Bentley becomes mired in a sex scandal involving one of his top political aides, Rebekah Mason. Audio of Bentley making explicit comments to Mason -- recorded two years earlier by his then-wife -- is published by AL.com. Bentley admits it's his voice on the tapes, but both he and Mason deny they had a "physical affair."

Roy Moore suspended as Alabama Chief Justice, September 2016

As Bentley deals with the fallout over his scandal, another controversy unfolds for Alabama's chief justice.

was "even worse" than the high court's 19th century decision to uphold racial segregation. Moore had previously been vocal about his opposition to legalizing same-sex marriage. Following the decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, Moore said the rulingwas "even worse"than the high court's 19th century decision to uphold racial segregation.

Bentley appoints Luther Strange to the Senate, February 2017

The appointment prompts further controversy, and critics say there's a conflict of interest because Strange's office is believed to be investigating Bentley in connection to the sex scandal.

Bentley also declines to order a statewide special election to replace Sessions, despite an Alabama statute saying that, in the event of a vacancy for US senator, the governor will "forthwith order an election to be held." He cites the potential expense to the state and taxpayers when justifying the decision, and decides to let Strange hold the position until the next scheduled election in 2018.

Bentley forced out, replaced by Kay Ivey, April 2017

Ivey calls special election, April 2017

Alabama Supreme Court upholds decision to bar Moore, April 2017

Roy Moore resigns, announces bid for Senate, April 2017

On April 26, Moore officially resigns from the Alabama Supreme Court and announces his decision to run for the US Senate. "My position has always been God first, family, then country," he said on the steps of the Capitol in Montgomery. "I think I share, and I know I share, the vision of our President, Donald Trump, to make America great again."

It's time to restore integrity to our nation's capital and that is why I am announcing my campaign for US Senate. https://t.co/ihhRyXV1sf pic.twitter.com/m7cpsaaf5H — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) April 26, 2017

Because Alabama state law prohibits judges from running for another office , Moore would have had to resign from the bench in the middle of his appeal to run for Senate. But because a special election wasn't called until Bentley stepped down, Moore was able to see the result of his appeal before making the decision to pursue Sessions' vacant Senate seat.

Trump endorses Strange in race, August 2017

On August 8, days before the Republican primary, Trump tweets his endorsement of Strange.

"Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama," Trump writes. "He has my complete and total endorsement!"

Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

Moore beats Strange in primary runoff, September 2017

Congratulations to Roy Moore on his Republican Primary win in Alabama. Luther Strange started way back & ran a good race. Roy, WIN in Dec! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Moore is officially headed to face Democrat Doug Jones, who won the Democratic primary on August 15.

Moore battered by allegations of sexual assault, November 2017

The Washington Post publishes a bombshell report on November 9 alleging Moore had pursued relationships with teenagers -- including one as young as 14 years old, who alleged she had a sexual encounter with Moore -- while he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. The legal age of consent in Alabama is 16. The story is based on interviews with more than 30 sources. Since the publication of the initial report, multiple women have come forward accusing the candidate of unwanted advances.

Trump fully endorses Moore, December 2017

Almost a full month after Moore had come under fire, imperiling his chance to win the Senate seat, Trump calls Moore and endorses the candidate . Trump later frames a vote for Moore as something necessary to usher the GOP agenda through the US Senate.

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

"Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama," he tweeted.

"No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!"

The Republican National Committee, which withdrew financial support from Moore's campaign in November, isn't far behind, and endorses Moore as well.

All eyes on Alabama

On Friday night, Trump continued to stump for Moore, telling attendees of his rally in Pensacola , Florida, 25 miles from the Alabama state line, to "get out and vote Roy Moore."

"I did not know them," he said of his accusers. "I had no encounter with them. I never molested anyone, and for them to say that, I don't know why they're saying it, but it's not true."

Now, after months of scandal and controversy, all eyes turn toward Alabama, where Moore and Jones will face off on Tuesday.