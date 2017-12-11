What Nikki Haley can do about Trump harassment accusations

Kara Alaimo, an assistant professor of public relations at Hofstra University, is the author of "Pitch, Tweet, or Engage on the Street: How to Practice Global Public Relations and Strategic Communication." She was spokeswoman for international affairs in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. Follow her on Twitter @karaalaimo. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) On Sunday, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, voiced her support for the many women who have publicly accused men of sexual assault -- including her boss, the President of the United States.

Kara S. Alaimo

In an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation," she said women who make such claims "should be heard and they should be dealt with. And I think we heard from them prior to the election. And I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up." So far so good.

Haley continued that she thinks victims who have come forward are brave. "I'm proud of their courage," she said. "And I think that the idea that this is happening, I think it will start to bring a conscience to the situation, not just in politics, but in, you know, we've seen in Hollywood and in every industry. And I think the time has come."

Excellent: What's not to agree with there, Ambassador Haley?

But now what will you do? Saying these affirmative things isn't enough when you're working for a man who allegedly committed -- and sometimes supports men accused of -- sexual abuse.

