Trump is the one in 'tatters,' not the FBI

Cedric L. Alexander is a CNN law enforcement analyst and deputy mayor of Rochester, New York. He is a clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center and a former president of The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Peter Strzok, who was reassigned from Robert Mueller's investigation to the FBI's human resources department after Mueller learned of communications Strzok sent last summer that "could appear critical" of President Trump, had a reputation as an accomplished FBI counterintelligence investigator. He was a lead in the investigation into whether Hillary Clinton mishandled classified information on her private email account, and then he was instrumental in the investigation of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Strozk's demotion, which is what the transfer amounts to, came as soon as Mueller learned of allegations that Strzok and a colleague had reacted to news events, such as the presidential debates, with text messages that could be considered politically biased

Assuming these allegations against Strzok are true, are they cause for concern?

Interpreted in the context of Mueller's action in response to them, I say they are cause for pride. As long as those we entrust to enact, apply and enforce the law perform in this way, we can be confident about justice in our democracy.

We should always be proud of a government that does the right thing. And the special counsel did the right thing. He acted without hesitation not to whitewash anything or anybody, but to preserve both the integrity of the FBI and the investigation it is conducting and he is leading.