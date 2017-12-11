A 12 Diet Cokes-a-day habit like Trump's is worth changing

Story highlights Drinking artificially sweetened beverages is associated with a higher risk of stroke and dementia

Diet soda may also increase risk of type 2 diabetes

(CNN) President Donald Trump downs a dozen Diet Cokes each day, The New York Times reported this weekend. His love of the bubbly beverage is shared by many Americans and at least one of his predecessors. President Bill Clinton was frequently photographed with a can in his hand and reportedly placed a Diet Coke -- along with a now-outdated cell phone and other items -- in a time capsule at his official presidential library.

The Coca Cola company is not happy with me--that's okay, I'll still keep drinking that garbage. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2012

So, what happens to those who drink a dozen cans daily of the caramel-colored elixir, which contains a blend of the sweetener aspartame, artificial and natural flavors, among other ingredients?

Some research suggests that artificially sweetened drinks can increase one's appetite and the desire for sweets. This effect was linked to aspartame, the most frequently used sweetener in diet beverages, which generates a similar response in the body as sugar. Just 30 minutes after drinking either a diet soda containing aspartame or the same amount of regular soda (with sucrose), the body reacts with similar concentrations of glucose and insulin.

Susan Swithers, a professor of psychological sciences at Purdue University College of Health and Human Sciences, refers to aspartame's effects as "teasing" the body.

"You get this very sweet taste, your body says 'I'm about to get sugar, I'm about to get energy,' but those never arrive," Swithers said, based on her research of diet soda consumption in animals. The result is your body learns sweet taste is no longer a good signal, so instead of producing normal responses immediately, it delays. This becomes problematic when you eat actual sugar, because your blood sugar rises a little higher than it normally would, and as a result, you may eat more than usual, she explained.