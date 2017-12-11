Story highlights Reported fracas following Manchester Derby

Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1

City's Premier League lead is now 11 points

(CNN) England's Football Association has asked Manchester United and Manchester City for their "observations" over a fracas involving players and coaches from both teams following Sunday's key Premier League game.

City coach Mikel Arteta was widely reportedly to have suffered a cut to the head in the melee that involved up to 20 players and members of staff of the two teams.

Britain's Press Association reported United boss Jose Mourinho was embroiled in a "heated exchange" with City players after his side were beaten 2-1 by the Premier League leaders.

United were unhappy about City's whooping and cheering following a win that extended their league lead over second-place United to 11 points.

Neither club has commented on the incident and have not responded to CNN's request for comment.

