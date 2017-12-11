Story highlights
(CNN)It is a mouthwatering clash which will be the hot topic of football discussions for many months.
On Monday, defending champions Real Madrid were drawn against big spending Paris Saint-Germain in what will be the stand-out tie of the Champions League last 16 stage.
It is a match which will put Cristiano Ronaldo -- a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and the highest scorer in the tournament's history -- against Neymar, the world's most expensive player.
It's also the first litmus test of PSG's Champions League ambitions after the recruitment of Neymar and Kylain Mbappe last summer.
Other last-16 highlights include former champions Chelsea versus five-time winners Barcelona and Juventus' clash against Tottenham Hotspur, who beat Real 3-1 at home in the group stages.
Pep Guardiola's Premier League leaders Manchester City appear, on paper, to have the kindest last-16 tie after being drawn against Swiss champions FC Basel, while five-time winners Liverpool take on Portuguese side Porto.
The first legs will be played on 13/14 & 20/21 February, 2018, with the return legs on 6/7 & 13/14 March.
Champions League round of 16 draw:
Juventus v Tottenham
Basel v Manchester City
Porto v Liverpool
Sevilla v Manchester United
Real Madrid v PSG
Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma
Chelsea v Barcelona
Bayern munich v Besiktas
