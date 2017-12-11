Story highlights First legs played on 13/14 & 20/21 February, 2018

Return legs on 6/7 & 13/14 March, 2018

(CNN) It is a mouthwatering clash which will be the hot topic of football discussions for many months.

On Monday, defending champions Real Madrid were drawn against big spending Paris Saint-Germain in what will be the stand-out tie of the Champions League last 16 stage.

It is a match which will put Cristiano Ronaldo -- a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and the highest scorer in the tournament's history -- against Neymar, the world's most expensive player.

It's also the first litmus test of PSG's Champions League ambitions after the recruitment of Neymar and Kylain Mbappe last summer.

Other last-16 highlights include former champions Chelsea versus five-time winners Barcelona and Juventus' clash against Tottenham Hotspur, who beat Real 3-1 at home in the group stages.

