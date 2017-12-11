Story highlights First legs played on 13/14 & 20/21 February, 2018

Return legs on 6/7 & 13/14 March, 2018

(CNN) It is a mouthwatering clash which will be the hot topic of football discussions for many months.

On Monday, defending champions Real Madrid were drawn against big spending Paris Saint-Germain in what will be the stand-out tie of the Champions League last 16 stage.

It is a match which will put Cristiano Ronaldo -- a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and the highest scorer in the tournament's history -- against Neymar, the world's most expensive player.

With 25 goals, PSG finished the group stages with a record number of goals scored and, before the last-16 draw, were the bookmakers' favorites to win European football's biggest club competition.

But the two-legged tie against Real Madrid will be a first litmus test of PSG's Champions League ambitions after the recruitment of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer.