The 2018 Vladimir Putin calendar

Updated 12:10 PM ET, Mon December 11, 2017

Vladimir Putin stares out into the future on the cover of this 2018 calendar featuring photos and quotes from the Russian leader.
CoverVladimir Putin stares out into the future on the cover of this 2018 calendar featuring photos and quotes from the Russian leader.
JanuaryPutin in the Yuriev Monastery in Veliky Novgorod: "The days of Christmas illuminate our lives with a special joy, and awaken the kindest thoughts."
FebruaryVladimir Putin at a match of the Night Hockey League in Sochi: "Before I couldn't even skate. But I tried it. And I think I got it!"
MarchPutin attaches a tracking devise to Dasha, a beluga whale, on the island of Chkalov: "Look, you said you have to do it gently, I did it gently, and it worked!"
AprilPutin on Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014: "There are the graves of Russian soldiers in Crimea. Crimea is Sevastopol, that city of legends, home of the Black Sea Fleet. Crimea is Balaclava and Kerch. The Malakhov Kurgan and Mount Sapun. Crimea is a combination of many peoples, and in that way it is similar to great Russia."
MayPutin on the celebrations marking the Soviet Union's victory over the Nazis in World War II: "There has never been and never will be a force who can conquer our people. It fought to the death defending the land in the bloody wheel of the Second World War."
JunePutin in his home city of St. Petersburg: "You know I caught myself thinking: I landed in Petersburg, got in a car and it's like a weight has been lifted off me. A spiritual and mental sense of relief comes over me. Everything was already going well, but here it's even better!"
JulyPutin on Sabantuy: "If you say anywhere in Russia -- absolutely anywhere -- that today is Sabantuy [a Bashkir/Tatar holiday], everyone will understand that it's a celebration!"
AugustPutin on his country's natural wonders: "Russian nature is a gift from God! And it is without exaggeration a wonder! A wonder which we see every single day. And one which needs our protection."
SeptemberPutin on farming: "As much as I loved the army, I must recognize that agriculture has always been more important than guns, because without it there is nothing. Bread, as our farmers say, bread is the stuff of life."
OctoberPutin checks the collar on a tiger: "The fate of the far east is inseparable from the fate of Russia, so said our forefathers who mastered the far Eastern lands and brought glory to the Fatherland."
NovemberPutin on air power: "Today we see the development of military aviation -- the most important modernization of the armed forces!"
DecemberPutin on the Kremlin's famous clock: "We anxiously await the chiming clock of the Moscow Kremlin. It is distinct to hear the passing of time and coming of the future. This only happens in this wonderful and beloved holiday."
Back coverPutin on Russia: "There is nothing that a person holds dearer than his Earth, his loved ones, his own country!"
