Nominees react to Golden Globes nods

(CNN) Some lucky people woke up Monday morning to news that they had been nominated for a Golden Globe award.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced their nominees for the best in film and television and some shared their excitement.

Here's a sample:

Emma Stone, best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy nominee for "Battle of the Sexes"

"Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor and thank you beyond measure to the one and only Billie Jean King. She is a brilliant, brave and game changing human being and I wish to be half the woman she is someday. I share this with the whole cast and crew of 'Battle of the Sexes,' a film I feel very lucky to have been a part of."

Issa Rae, best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy for "Insecure"

"I'm so thankful for my second nomination. Would absolutely not be possible without our amazing Showrunner, Prentice Penny, our dope director, Melina Matsoukas and our amazing writers. This is an acting nomination so I'm especially grateful to all my co-stars, and especially Yvonne and Jay for constantly lifting me up. Thanks to the HFPA and everybody who supports INSECURE!"

Gary Oldman, best actor in a motion picture, drama nominee for "Darkest Hour"

"I am amazed, flattered and very proud of my first Golden Globe nomination. I am also honored to find myself in such company as I am a serious admirer of all the work of all the other nominees."

Guillermo del Toro, best director, motion picture nominee for "The Shape of Water"

"On behalf of the entire cast and crew of 'The Shape of Water' and Fox Searchlight, I am profoundly grateful for the seven nominations the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has bestowed upon our picture. Above all, 'The Shape of Water' is about love overcoming fear and embracing the Other. I cannot begin to thank the HFPA for recognizing the very spirit in which we made this film."

Sally Hawkins, best actress in a motion picture, drama nominee for "The Shape of Water"

"What a beautiful gift. Thank you with all my heart to the Hollywood Foreign Press for honoring this special film and my part in it. I am so very humbled by this acknowledgement. Every piece of this film was and is a gift for me. Working with Guillermo del Toro along with this exceptional cast and crew was one of the most extraordinary heart expanding experiences. He is one of the greatest filmmakers of our time I believe. And I am beyond thrilled that his vision, his ingenuity and artwork has been recognized in this way.... Thank you with all my heart thank you. I believe in magic and this is a magical thing."

Judi Dench, best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy nominee for "Victoria & Abdul"

"The Golden Globes, hooray! What wonderful news on such a snowy day in London."

James Franco, best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy for "The Disaster Artist"

"Thank you to the HFPA, who have been supportive of my work since I played James Dean 16 years ago. I am grateful that they have recognized our film "The Disaster Artist" for Best Comedy, and for nominating me as an actor. This movie could only have happened because I was supported by my family and friends. I acted opposite my brother, Dave, and it was produced by my friend of 20 years, Seth Rogen, and his company Point Grey. From the incredible writers, Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber, to the amazing cast, and our regular crew, this movie was blessed and a gift to be a part of. I'm sure the real Tommy Weiseau is pretty happy right now too."

Frankie Shaw, best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy nominee for "SMILF"

"I can't believe it! What started as a little short film I shot in my friends bedroom turned into this. I am so honored for the show to be recognized and for our name to be up there with all of these amazingly creative and talented people. Thank you to Showtime for believing in us, and thank you thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press!!!"

Octavia Spencer, best supporting actress in a motion picture nominee for "The Shape of Water"

"Thanks so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for not only recognizing my work in 'The Shape of Water,' but that of Guillermo, our amazing cast and the whole creative team. I'm ecstatic and truly humbled!!"

Mary J. Blige, best supporting actress in a motion picture nominee for "Mudbound"

"I am so overjoyed to be nominated for both my role as Florence and for the song 'Mighty River.' Dee created such an incredible film and special character for me to play. In fact 'Mudbound' inspired me so much, I was able to write and sing 'Mighty River.' Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor."

Tom Hanks, best actor in a motion picture, drama nominee for "The Post"

"Very happy the work of the others on 'The Post' has been given the attention they deserve. Thank you to the HFPA."

Aaron Sorkin, best screenplay in a motion picture for "Molly's Game"

"Jessica [Chastain] and I are thrilled to be representing 'Molly's Game' at the Golden Globes. By recognizing our work the HFPA has recognized the work of roughly two-hundred technicians, carpenters, painters, designers, editors, engineers, musicians and actors -- particularly Idris Elba and Kevin Costner-- to say nothing of our producers and STX. I'd like to send a personal congratulations to Jessica, who straps the movie to her back in the first scene and doesn't put it down until the end credits roll and who brings this unique movie heroine to spectacular life. Thank you to the HFPA and congratulations to all the nominees."