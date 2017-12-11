Queens of the Stone Age frontman 'truly sorry' for kicking photographer

(CNN) Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Josh Homme has apologized for kicking a female photographer during a concert, leaving her bruised and in tears.

Celebrity photographer Chelsea Lauren posted a video to her social media of Homme kicking her in the head mid-song at a performance in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

"Thanks to @joshhomme I now get to spend my night in the (emergency room). Seriously, WHO DOES THAT?!?" Lauren said in her post.

It's unclear from the video whether or not the kick was deliberately aimed at Lauren, but in a video apology Homme admitted he had been "a total dick."

"I don't have any excuse or reason to justify what I did ... I'm truly sorry and I hope you're okay," he said in a video posted to various Queens of the Stone Age social media accounts.