Golden Globes nominations announced

(CNN) The nominees for the 75th Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday and it was a good day for HBO's limited series "Big Little Lies."

It was nominated for best TV movie or limited series, along with "Fargo," "Feud," "The Sinner" and "Top of the Lake: China Girl."

"Big Little Lies" stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon were nominated for best actress in a TV movie or limited series, Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon were nominated for "Feud" and Jessica Biel scored a nod for her work on "The Sinner."

A returned-to-TV favorite got a welcome back gift.

"Will & Grace" received a nomination for best TV musical or comedy along with "Black-ish," "Master of None," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "SMILF."

