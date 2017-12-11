(CNN) This year's Golden Globe film nominations were short on blockbusters and big on indies.

Best picture drama nominees include the coming-of-age story "Call Me by Your Name," the war epic "Dunkirk," journalism-themed "The Post," the love story "The Shape of Water" and the murder mystery "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

The best motion picture comedy or musical is sure to stir controversy as it includes the social thriller "Get Out," which tackled race.

"The Disaster Artist," "The Greatest Showman," "I, Tonya" and "Lady Bird" were also nominated.

Best actor in a motion picture drama nominees were Timothée Chalamet for "Call Me by Your Name, Daniel Day-Lewis for "Phantom Thread," Tom Hanks for "The Post," Gary Oldman for "Darkest Hour" and Denzel Washington for "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Best actress in a movie drama went to Jessica Chastain for "Molly's Game," Sally Hawkins for "The Shape of Water," Frances McDormand for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Meryl Streep for "The Post" and Michelle Williams for "All the Money in the World"

Guillermo del Toro, Martin McDonagh, Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott, and Steven Spielberg were nominated for best director.

No female directors were nominated, despite the critical and popular success of "Wonder Woman" from Patty Jenkins and Greta Gerwig's directorial debut, "Lady Bird."

Also surprising, Jordan Peele was overlooked in the best director and best screenplay categories for "Get Out." Peele is the first African-American writer/director to have a debut movie surpass $100 million at the box office in its first month.

The film's star, Daniel Kaluuya, was nominated for best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy alongside Steve Carell ("Battle of the Sexes"), Ansel Elgort ("Baby Driver"), James Franco ("The Disaster Artist") and Hugh Jackman ("The Greatest Showman").

Another noticeably absent project was "The Big Sick," whose star Kumail Nanjiani co-wrote the semi-autobiographical romantic comedy with his wife Emily V. Gordon.

There sure to be buzz surrounding the three nominations for the drama "All the Money in the World."

The film, based on the abduction of tycoon J. Paul Getty's grandson in the 1970s, earned nominations for Michelle Williams for best actress in a motion picture drama, best supporting actor for Christopher Plummer and best director for Ridley Scott.

"All the Money in the World" made headlines recently when Plummer was brought in to replace Kevin Spacey in the wake of the latter being embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal. Plummer re-shot all of Spacey's scenes.

In the television categories, it was a good morning for HBO's "Big Little Lies."

It was nominated for best TV movie or limited series, along with "Fargo," "Feud: Bette and Joan," "The Sinner" and "Top of the Lake: China Girl."

"Big Little Lies" earned six nominations overall. Stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon were nominated for best actress in a limited series, Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon were nominated for "Feud" and Jessica Biel scored a nod for her work on "The Sinner."

A returned-to-TV favorite got a welcome back gift.

"Will & Grace" received a nomination for best TV musical or comedy, along with "Black-ish," "Master of None," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "SMILF."

"Will & Grace" star Eric McCormack was nominated for best actor in a TV comedy, as was Anthony Anderson of "Black-ish," Aziz Ansari" of "Master of None," Kevin Bacon from "I Love Dick" and William H. Macy from "Shameless."

In the best actress in a TV drama category Caitriona Balfe of "Outlander," Claire Foy of "The Crown," Maggie Gyllenhaal of "The Deuce," Katherine Langford of "13 Reasons Why" and Elisabeth Moss of "The Handmaid's Tale" all scored nods.

Awards season comes in the wake of Hollywood being rocked by multiple sexual misconduct scandals.

"Late Night" host Seth Meyers will preside over the awards ceremony -- set to air January 7th on NBC.