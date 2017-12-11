Golden Globes: No crystal ball for murky Oscar race

(CNN) Once considered an Oscar bellwether, the Golden Globe nominations announced Monday have done more to muddy than clarify an Academy Award race that appears extremely wide open, while highlighting the lingering tension between recognizing small films and the sort of popular blockbusters that would bring name recognition and possibly more viewers to the broadcast.

Presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an organization with just 89 members, the Globes have long exhibited a preference for big-name stars and projects with European talent, and that has persisted. Yet the nominees unveiled -- coupled with early voting by critics groups, which has also conspicuously spread the wealth -- should leave those who try to use the Globes as a sort-of crystal ball stuck in suspense regarding the Oscar nominations, which will be announced on Jan. 23. (The Globes will be presented Jan. 7.)

A few smaller movies, including the coming-of-age tales "Lady Bird" and "Call Me By Your Name," have enjoyed acceptance from an array of groups, and both secured Globe bids. Yet due to a quirk of the group's categories -- which splits best picture into drama and musical or comedy -- they find themselves in different brackets, with "Lady Bird" somewhat questionable labeled a comedy, along with Jordan Peele's "Get Out."

"Get Out," which grossed $175 million at the U.S. box office, is also one of the few big money makers included, along with Christopher Nolan's World War II drama "Dunkirk." "Wonder Woman," meanwhile, was omitted.

