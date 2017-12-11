(CNN) Yes, streaming and cable television shows still got the bulk of attention during Monday's Golden Globes. But broadcast TV wasn't left out in the cold thanks to two returning Globe favorites, a new breakout drama and an old favorite that shined like it's new again in 2017.

NBC's "This Is Us" once again picked up multiple nominations, including one for best drama and individual honors for Emmy-winner Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz.

"This Is Us" tied the total number of nominations it received last year during its freshman season, once again scoring a Big Three, if you will.

ABC's "Black-ish" earned two nominations, down from three last year.

Tracee Ellis Ross, who earned a historic win last year for best actress in a comedy, was shut out of the 2018 nominations.

Read More