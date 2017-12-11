(CNN) "All the Money in the World" apparently has all the awards momentum in the world, too, despite its proximity to controversy after now former star Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct.

The Ridley Scott-directed thriller scored three Golden Globe nominations on Monday, including one for Christopher Plummer, who plays billionaire J. Paul Getty in the film.

Plummer stepped into the role after the filmmakers decided to remove Spacey from the film entirely and reshoot the character's scenes again with a new actor, a costly and rare move for a motion picture.

The decision to do so came about six weeks before the film was set to hit theaters in late December.

