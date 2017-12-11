(CNN)"All the Money in the World" apparently has all the awards momentum in the world, too, despite its proximity to controversy after now former star Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct.
The Ridley Scott-directed thriller scored three Golden Globe nominations on Monday, including one for Christopher Plummer, who plays billionaire J. Paul Getty in the film.
Plummer stepped into the role after the filmmakers decided to remove Spacey from the film entirely and reshoot the character's scenes again with a new actor, a costly and rare move for a motion picture.
The decision to do so came about six weeks before the film was set to hit theaters in late December.
"All the Money in the World" tells the story of the 1973 abduction of John Paul Getty III (played by Charlie Plummer in the film).
Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg also star.
Scott received a Globe nomination for best director and Williams for best performance for an actress in a drama.
Spacey was first accused of sexual assault by actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged Spacey made a sexual advance toward him in 1986 when he was just 14 years old.
Spacey issued a statement claiming he did not recall the incident but apologized for what he said would have been "inappropriate drunken behavior."
Members of the "House of Cards" staff have also detailed stories of sexual misconduct.
"All the Money in the World" is set for release on December 25.
A new trailer for the film featuring Plummer was released late last month.