(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- An explosion near the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York rattled rush hour commuters after suspect Akayed Ullah detonated a pipe bomb strapped to his body in what police called an attempted terrorist attack (watch the moment the bomb went off here ). The 27-year-old Brooklyn native of Bangladeshi descent cited Israeli actions in Gaza as his motive, police say. Follow this developing story here

-- A group of women who have accused President Trump of sexual harassment and assault held a news conference in which they detailed their accounts and asked for a congressional investigation.

-- Celebrity Chef Mario Batali is stepping away from his business and show "The Chew" amid sexual misconduct allegations.

-- One week later, the California wildfires rage on with no end in sight.