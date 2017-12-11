(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- An explosion near the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York rattled rush hour commuters after suspect Akayed Ullah detonated a pipe bomb strapped to his body in what police called an attempted terrorist attack (watch the moment the bomb went off here). The 27-year-old Brooklyn native of Bangladeshi descent cited Israeli actions in Gaza as his motive, police say. Follow this developing story here.
-- A group of women who have accused President Trump of sexual harassment and assault held a news conference in which they detailed their accounts and asked for a congressional investigation.
-- Celebrity Chef Mario Batali is stepping away from his business and show "The Chew" amid sexual misconduct allegations.
-- One week later, the California wildfires rage on with no end in sight.
-- Tax policy experts are questioning a one-page Treasury Department memo that outlines economic growth prospects if the Senate version of the tax bill is passed.
-- The bitcoin rally continues, and investors are predicting it will go even higher.
-- Trump plans to send astronauts back to the moon.
-- Check out the Golden Globe Awards nominations.