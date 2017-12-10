Breaking News

California wildfires: Governor offers grim outlook

By Faith Karimi, CNN

Updated 7:11 AM ET, Sun December 10, 2017

epaselect epa06372496 A Los Angeles County Fire helicopter flies over during the 'Skirball Fire' which began early morning in Bel-Air, California, USA, 06 December 2017. An outbreak of several fires North of Los Angeles has occurred as one of the strongest Santa Ana winds forecast of the season is ongoing and expected to last several days. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO
epaselect epa06372496 A Los Angeles County Fire helicopter flies over during the 'Skirball Fire' which began early morning in Bel-Air, California, USA, 06 December 2017. An outbreak of several fires North of Los Angeles has occurred as one of the strongest Santa Ana winds forecast of the season is ongoing and expected to last several days. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO

Story highlights

  • Six fires collectively scorch more than 180,000 acres
  • Thousands of firefighters are working to contain the blazes

(CNN)Gov. Jerry Brown has a sobering message for Southern Californians after a week of raging wildfires: This is your new normal.

A half dozen fires have collectively scorched more than 180,000 acres since last week and destroyed 792 structures, according to officials.
As 4,000 firefighters battled the largest one, the Thomas Fire, the governor surveyed the damage in Ventura County on Saturday.
    "This is kind of the new normal," he said, adding that extreme fire activity will happen on a regular basis for decades.
    Gov. Jerry Brown said California needs resources to combat fires and other disasters caused by climate change.
    Gov. Jerry Brown said California needs resources to combat fires and other disasters caused by climate change.
    "With climate change, some scientists are saying that Southern California is literally burning up," he said. "So we have to have the resources to combat the fires and we also have to invest in managing the vegetation and forests ... in a place that's getting hotter."
    Mother Nature was not offering any encouragement, either. Gusts from the Santa Ana winds are forecast to reach 55 mph Sunday. The winds had weakened slightly Saturday, giving firefighters a much-needed break after days of erratic conditions.
    At least one death has been blamed on the Thomas Fire, which broke out in Ventura County on Monday. Authorities believe Virginia Pesola, 70, of Santa Paula, died in a crash while fleeing the fire.

    Latest developments

    Setbacks: A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties until Sunday evening, the National Weather Service said. It means that critical fire weather conditions are expected due to a combination of gusty winds and low humidity.
    Progress: Cal Fire director Ken Pimlott said firefighters are making a lot of progress, but there's still much to be done. "We're far from being out of the woods on any of them," he said.
    Teamwork: Nearly 1,000 fire departments across California are involved in efforts to contain the blazes.
    More help: The White House has approved California's request for direct federal assistance. President Donald Trump ordered FEMA and Homeland Security to coordinate relief efforts in affected counties.
    A burnt Mercedes is seen after the Skirball wildfire swept through the exclusive enclave of Bel-Air, California, on Thursday, December 7. Powerful Santa Ana winds and extremely dry conditions are fueling &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/07/us/ventura-fire-california/index.html&quot;&gt;wildfires in Southern California&lt;/a&gt; in what has been a devastating year for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/12/us/california-wildfires-cnnphotos/&quot;&gt;such natural disasters in the state&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Palm trees sway in a gust of wind as a firefighter carries a hose while battling a wildfire at Faria State Beach in Ventura on December 7. The windswept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed homes.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Firefighter Patrick Larsen, of San Luis Obispo, battles a wildfire in Ojai on December 7.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Residents watch the Thomas Fire burn a hillside above La Conchita in the early morning hours of December 7.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Fires surround a hilltop mansion in the wealthy Bel-Air district of Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 6.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    &quot;Daddy, the home is gone,&quot; Amanda Lewis tells her family on December 6 after the Thomas Fire raged through her parents&#39; foothill neighborhood in Ventura, a coastal city just north of Los Angeles. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/06/us/ventura-fire-southern-california/index.html&quot;&gt;Thomas Fire&lt;/a&gt;, the largest of the Southern California blazes, started north of Santa Paula before spreading to Ventura.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Smoke rises across Southern California, as seen from the International Space Station on December 6.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop on flames sweeping up a steep canyon wall after the Skirball Fire swept through Bel-Air on December 6.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Flames from the Thomas Fire burn above a truck on Highway 101 north of Ventura.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Joyce George, right, comforts neighbor Dawn Reily, whose Ventura home was destroyed by fire, on December 6.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Flames consume vehicles in Ventura on Tuesday, December 5, as wildfires spread in Southern California.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Smoke billows from a burning house in Los Angeles as the Creek Fire moves through the area December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    The Thomas Fire spews smoke in Ventura on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    A firefighter battles the blaze in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Antoine Hanna comforts his wife, Tammy, after firefighters save their home in Ventura on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Fires leave an apartment complex leveled in Ventura on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    A firefighter sprays water at a burning house in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Palm trees burn in Ventura on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Ventura County firefighter Aaron Cohen rests between fighting fires in Ventura on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    A man prepares to evacuate from his Santa Paula house on December 5. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    A man attempts to catch a horse that got loose during a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Shrubs burn near a home in Ventura on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    James and Josie Ralstin carry belongings retrieved from their home in Ventura on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Firefighters battle to put out a blaze engulfing homes in Ventura on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    The fires

    The six blazes vary in size.
    Thomas Fire: It had scorched 155,000 acres by early Sunday, with about 15% of it contained. It started Monday in Ventura County, and has since spread into Santa Barbara County, making it the biggest in the Los Angeles area since the Bel-Air fire in 1961 torched the homes of the rich and famous.
    Creek Fire: The second-largest blaze ignited a day later in neighboring Los Angeles County. It has burned 15,619 acres and is 85% contained.
    Rye Fire: It broke out Tuesday in Los Angeles County and has burned 6,049 acres. Firefighters are making progress, with 80% of the blaze contained.
    Lilac Fire: This fast-moving fire has consumed 4,100 acres since it ignited Thursday in San Diego County. Firefighters have regained control of it, and it's 50% contained.
    Skirball Fire: It started Wednesday as a brush fire in Los Angeles County. It has burned 421 acres and is now 75% contained.
    Liberty Fire: The blaze in Riverside County has burned 300 acres since it ignited Thursday. It's 100% contained, but authorities are monitoring it as winds pick up.

    CNN's Steve Almasy, Joe Sutton, Nicole Chavez and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.