Breaking News

Lindsey Vonn injures back, pulls out of St. Moritz race

Rob Hodgetts

Updated 7:58 AM ET, Sun December 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

vonn dream gold for grandfather macfarlane intvw_00005816
vonn dream gold for grandfather macfarlane intvw_00005816

    JUST WATCHED

    Lindsey Vonn's dream for her late grandfather

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(32 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Lindsey Vonn injures back in race
  • Withdraws from second super-G race
  • Aiming for 2018 Winter Olympics

(CNN)She's targeting a historic season but Lindsey Vonn pulled out of a race in St. Moritz after injuring her back Saturday.

The 33-year-old, who is trying to become the most successful ski racer of all time, hurt her back during her run in Saturday's super-G in the glitzy Swiss resort.
She made it to the bottom but slumped to the snow after crossing the finishing line and received lengthy treatment at the course.
    Vonn later tweeted she had an "acute facet (spinal joint) dysfunction. I got compressed on the 6th gate and my back seized up."
    Read More
    Vonn said she would see how she responded to treatment overnight, but she tweeted again Sunday morning ahead of a second super-G: "Unfortunately I will not be able to race today.
    "I am extremely disappointed but my biggest goal this season is the Olympics and I need to take care of myself now so I can be ready for next week, and more importantly, for February."
    READ: Vonn: I won't be representing US President at Winter Olympics
    READ: Vonn goes for gold in memory of her late grandad
    Lindsey Vonn hurt her back in a super-G race in St. Moritz.
    Lindsey Vonn hurt her back in a super-G race in St. Moritz.
    Vonn finished 24th in Saturday's race, more than a second behind winner Jasmine Flury of Switzerland, who clinched her first ever World cup podium. Another Swiss Michelle Gisin was 0.1 seconds back, ahead of Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather.
    Sunday's super-G was subsequently canceled because of bad weather.
    America's Vonn has suffered a catalogue of injuries over her career and began last season's World Cup campaign late after breaking her arm in training last December and then suffering associated nerve problems in her hand.
    She began this season by failing to qualify for the second run of a giant slalom race in Solden, Austria, and she crashed in the opening downhill in Lake Louise before finishing 12th in a second downhill at the Canadian resort. She fell again in a subsequent super-G at Lake Louise.
    Vonn is bidding to break Swede Ingemar Stenmark's record of 86 World Cup race wins. She trails by nine and is the most decorated women's ski racer. She is also targeting February's Winter Olympics in South Korea after missing the defence of her Olympic downhill title in Sochi in 2014 following knee problems.
    Vonn: I won&#39;t represent Trump at Winter Games
    Lindsey Vonn

      JUST WATCHED

      Vonn: I won't represent Trump at Winter Games

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Vonn: I won't represent Trump at Winter Games 01:11

    'Represent US'

    Earlier this week the two-time Olympic medalist told CNN she would "absolutely not" visit the White House if invited post-Games, but stressed her passion for her country was undiminished.
    "Well, I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," Vonn told CNN's Alpine Edge.
    She added: "I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony.
    "I want to represent our country well. I don't think that ther are a lot of people currently in our government that do that."
    The world&#39;s greatest female ski racer Lindsey Vonn has a busy few months ahead. In February she will be competing in an Olympic Games for the first time since she clinched the Olympic downhill title in Vancouver in 2010.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    The world's greatest female ski racer Lindsey Vonn has a busy few months ahead. In February she will be competing in an Olympic Games for the first time since she clinched the Olympic downhill title in Vancouver in 2010.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    She also has Ingemar Stenmark&#39;s World Cup record of 86 victories in her sights. Vonn is the most successful woman in World Cup history with 77 victories.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    She also has Ingemar Stenmark's World Cup record of 86 victories in her sights. Vonn is the most successful woman in World Cup history with 77 victories.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    During her career Vonn has had to cope with a number of serious injuries, including a broken arm sustained during a heavy crash last November.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    During her career Vonn has had to cope with a number of serious injuries, including a broken arm sustained during a heavy crash last November.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    She fractured her left knee in February 2016 in a crash during a World Cup super-G race in Soldeu, Andorra, but raced the combined event the next day before calling an end to her season.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    She fractured her left knee in February 2016 in a crash during a World Cup super-G race in Soldeu, Andorra, but raced the combined event the next day before calling an end to her season.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    Vonn&#39;s public profile went galactic when she dated star golfer Tiger Woods for two years from 2013-2015.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    Vonn's public profile went galactic when she dated star golfer Tiger Woods for two years from 2013-2015.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    Lindsey Kildow -- as she was then before marrying fellow skier Thomas Vonn -- won her first World Cup race with victory in the downhill at Lake Louise, Canada, in 2004.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    Lindsey Kildow -- as she was then before marrying fellow skier Thomas Vonn -- won her first World Cup race with victory in the downhill at Lake Louise, Canada, in 2004.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    She made her Olympic debut in Salt Lake City in 2002 as a 17-year-old, finishing 32nd in slalom and sixth in the combined slalom/downhill event.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    She made her Olympic debut in Salt Lake City in 2002 as a 17-year-old, finishing 32nd in slalom and sixth in the combined slalom/downhill event.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    Vonn watches on during the ladies singles semifinal match between Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova in June.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    Vonn watches on during the ladies singles semifinal match between Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova in June.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    Can Vonn become the GOAT?
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    Can Vonn become the GOAT?
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    vonn potraitLindsey VonnLindsey Vonn Austria World Cupvonn sndora stretcherTiger Woods lindsey vonnLindsey Vonn nee Kildow Lake LouiseLindsey Vonn nee Kildow Turin Olympicsvonn french openLindsey Vonn close-up
    In St. Moritz Friday, Vonn told reporters: "I was asked my opinion and I gave it.
    "I mean, it's not necessarily my place to be sticking my nose in politics, but as an athlete I do have a voice."
    Visit CNN.com/skiing for more news, features and videos
    On the men's World Cup circuit, home favourite Alexis Pinturault won a giant slalom in Val d'Isere, France, just along the Tarentaise Valley from his native Courchevel.