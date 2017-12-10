Story highlights Lindsey Vonn injures back in race

Withdraws from second super-G race

Aiming for 2018 Winter Olympics

(CNN) She's targeting a historic season but Lindsey Vonn pulled out of a race in St. Moritz after injuring her back Saturday.

The 33-year-old, who is trying to become the most successful ski racer of all time, hurt her back during her run in Saturday's super-G in the glitzy Swiss resort.

She made it to the bottom but slumped to the snow after crossing the finishing line and received lengthy treatment at the course.

Unfortunately I will not be able to race today. I am extremely disappointed but my biggest goal this season is the Olympics and I need to take care of myself now so I can be ready for next week, and more importantly, for February. As always, thank you for the well wishes ❤️🙏🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) December 10, 2017

Vonn later tweeted she had an "acute facet (spinal joint) dysfunction. I got compressed on the 6th gate and my back seized up."