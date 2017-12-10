Roy Moore says he has never molested anyone

Washington (CNN) Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denied that he has ever molested anyone and repeated that he has never met the women who have accused of him sexual assault in an interview with "The Voice of Alabama Politics" on Sunday.

"I did not know them," Moore said of the women who have accused him. "I had no encounter with them. I never molested anyone, and for them to say that, I don't know why they're saying it, but it's not true."

The Republican candidate, who is facing off against Democrat Doug Jones in Tuesday's special election, has been accused by several women of pursuing sexual relationships with them when they were teenagers, molesting a 14-year-old and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old when he was in his 30s. He has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Moore said in the interview that when he stated he had never met any of the women, he was referring to the ones who have accused him of sexual assault or molestation.

"I said I did not know any of them women who have charged me with sexual allegation of molestation, and I did not know any of the women. When I saw these pictures on the advertisements of my opponent, I didn't recognize any of those women. I did not know them," Moore told the show's host, Bill Britt.

