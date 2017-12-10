(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence's office confirmed Sunday that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will not meet with Pence during his upcoming trip to the Middle East following the Trump administration's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Pence's spokeswoman, Alyssa Farah, called the decision "unfortunate" adding that the Palestinian Authority "is walking away again from an opportunity to discuss the future of the region."

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki told reporters in Cairo on Saturday that Abbas would not meet with Pence when he visits the region this month, adding that the Palestinian leadership decided there would be "no formal communications" with US officials.

Pence's office was formally notified Sunday about the decision.

President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and plans to relocate the US Embassy there from Tel Aviv fulfills a campaign promise and was praised by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But it brought swift condemnation from several nations and sparked clashes around the world.

