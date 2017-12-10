Trump's Roy Moore evolution

Story highlights Trump's stance on Moore has evolved and ended with him endorsing the embattled Republican

(CNN) Here are the stories our DC insiders are talking about in this week's "Inside Politics" forecast, where you get a glimpse of tomorrow's headlines today.

1) How Trump came to endorse Moore

President Trump has taped a robocall for Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore. He endorsed Moore at a rally Friday without going to Alabama. The rally was in Florida -- right over the Alabama line.

But Trump hasn't always been this outspoken about his opinion on the race. As Politico's Eliana Johnson explained, Trump's opinion on Moore is shaped by his views on the accusations. She suggested looking at one of Trump's initial statements on the Moore allegations for a glimpse at why he backs him.

"The first line of that statement said that, like most Americans, the President doesn't believe that mere allegations, in this case decades old, should be allowed to ruin somebody's life and career -- White House aides have indicated to me that that first line of that statement really does represent the President's true feelings about Roy Moore, but also, kind of broader, this broader wave of sexual harassment allegations," Johnson said. "It helps to explain the shift we've seen in the President's stance on Roy Moore and his candidacy. But also may preview some comments that we may see him make in ... a broader wave of sexual harassment allegations that we've seen coming out of Congress and broader american life."

