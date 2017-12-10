Doug Jones to robocall GOP Sen. Shelby's slam on Moore

(CNN) Alabama Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones' campaign will roll out a statewide robocall on Monday quoting Republican Sen. Richard Shelby's emphatic criticisms of Republican candidate Roy Moore in a CNN interview Sunday, a senior campaign official has told the network.

The Alabama senator also said he's already cast his ballot, and that he chose a write-in candidate. Shelby said in November that he would probably do that instead of voting for Moore.

"(S)o many accusations, so many cuts, so many drip, drip, drip -- when it got to the 14-year-old's story, that was enough for me. I said I can't vote for Roy Moore," Shelby says in the "State of the Union" excerpt used in the digital ad.

