(CNN) Congress has given themselves a little more breathing room to get through their 2017 to-do list, passing a continuing resolution Thursday on a spending bill that gives them two more weeks to get a final budget to the President's desk.

Budget negotiations will continue behind the scenes, and although no resolution is expected this week, those involved want a clear outline for the final deal locked in before lawmakers go home for the weekend.

Here's what else to keep an eye on this week:

Will Roy Moore join the Senate?

All eyes will be on Alabama on Tuesday as the state's voters decide between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones for Alabama's Senate seat. Should Jones win, it will shave Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's slim majority even closer, with a 51-49 split in the upper chamber. Should Roy Moore prevail, McConnell has said he believes Moore "would immediately have an issue with the Ethics Committee."