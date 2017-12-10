The mystery of the early universe's enormous black hole

(CNN) For a scientist, perplexity is the most exhilarating state of mind, because unexpected phenomena are often the most direct path to discoveries. And a recent observation from one of the furthest corners of the universe -- an ancient and enormous black hole -- has set the astronomical world buzzing. It is hard to understand how a black hole became so big, so long ago.

Generally, black holes are the relic of massive and burned-out stars. They contain enough mass in a small enough volume to literally warp space and time, so much that not even light can escape them. One class of black holes originates from the death of stars; these contain as much mass as perhaps three to maybe thirty times that of our sun.

There is a second class of black holes that are much more massive and are found at the center of galaxies, like our own Milky Way. The recent scientific surprise involves a black hole from the second class, with a mass of about 800 million times that of our sun, that existed when our universe was a mere 690 million years old.

Don Lincoln

So why is that surprising? Black holes are like humans. They start out small and they grow over time. This particular black hole existed when the universe was only about 5% of its current age, and was located so far away that the light signaling its existence is only now arriving on Earth, after traveling for about thirteen billion years.

There is a lot of exciting and mind-blowing science that goes into understanding this most recent observation. The first point is that black holes are, well, black. They don't emit any light at all. Thus, what scientists observed was not the black hole itself, but rather a thing called a quasar, the first of which was discovered in 1962. Quasars, short for quasi-stellar object, are the brightest persistent things in the universe. They appear to be small and emit energy prodigiously.

