Protesters and police clash outside US embassy in Beirut

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Lebanese security forces clashed with protesters near the United States embassy in Beirut on Sunday over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Hundreds of protesters and dozens of riot police gathered in front of the entrance leading to the heavily fortified embassy. Some youths in the crowd threw stones toward the gate leading to the US embassy.

Despite calls to keep the demonstration peaceful, clashes broke out as crowds threw plastic water bottles, stones and sticks at the police.

Lebanese security forces on the scene responded with tear gas and water cannons, as demonstrators lit a large garbage can and car tires on fire. One American flag was burned.

At least five protesters affected by tear gas were carried away from the scene.

