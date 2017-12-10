Israeli army destroys tunnel from Gaza

(CNN) An incomplete tunnel running for more than a kilometer from Gaza into southern Israel has been destroyed, Israel's army announced on Sunday.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus said the tunnel, which originated in the city of Khan Younis, had penetrated several hundred meters inside Israeli territory, finishing a kilometer away from the nearest village in Israel.

Conricus described the tunnel as "very substantial," adding that it had communication systems, air vents, electricity and reinforced concrete structure. He said that, based on intelligence, the Israeli army believed the tunnel belonged to Hamas, the militant organization that runs Gaza.

Conricus said that Israeli intelligence had monitored the tunnel for months, adding that at no time were any Israeli military personnel or civilians at risk. While the tunnel was not yet complete, Conricus claimed Hamas was not far from establishing an exit point.

"We see this as a severe violation of Israeli sovereignty," Conricus told journalists in a phone call on Sunday.

